Malayalam actor Miya George announces engagement with Ashwin Philip Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Malayalam actor Miya George took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with her fiancé Ashwin Philip from engagement ceremony. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this DNA Malayalam actor #MiyaGeorge announces engagement with #AshwinPhilip https://t.co/TCl3poV7Ls 2 hours ago India.com Malayalam Actor #MiyaGeorge to Enter Wedlock with Businessman #AshwinPhilip. Tap Here to Read Details. https://t.co/ytqIwaLBvD 6 hours ago newsnation24 Malayalam actor Miya George to get married to Ashwin Philip - The News Minute... 21 hours ago