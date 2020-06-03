Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royce Da 5’9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald Trump

SOHH Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Royce Da 5’9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald TrumpDetroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online to unload some pure fury at President Donald Trump and even used a hard-hitting Tekashi 6ix9ine meme to roast the head of state. Royce x Donny Over the past few hours, 5’9 has blasted away at Trump. Royce used memes and […]

The post Royce Da 5’9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald Trump appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Threatens to Deploy US Military Against Protests

Trump Threatens to Deploy US Military Against Protests 01:24

 Trump Threatens to Deploy US Military Against Protests President Donald Trump addressed reporters with prepared remarks Monday afternoon, following six nights of protests that turned violent all across the nation. The remarks echoed a call Trump made with the nation's governors earlier in the day, in...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism [Video]

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism

In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
'Our Fellow Citizens Are Not The Enemy': Retired General Reacts To Trump's Threat To Invoke Insurrection Act [Video]

'Our Fellow Citizens Are Not The Enemy': Retired General Reacts To Trump's Threat To Invoke Insurrection Act

President Donald Trump on Monday called for US military troops to quell the George Floyd protests taking place across the country. If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Royce Da 5’9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald Trump https://t.co/I4AxPoYJ2w #music #feedly 16 minutes ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Royce Da 5’9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald Trump - Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 stays with the… https://t.co/GxCEVyWwy2 32 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Royce Da 5'9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald Trump https://t.co/uUQqd58bZC https://t.co/bUWtlEYQ0Z 41 minutes ago