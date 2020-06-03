Royce Da 5’9 Uses Hilarious Tekashi 6ix9ine Meme To Troll Donald Trump
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 stays with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online to unload some pure fury at President Donald Trump and even used a hard-hitting Tekashi 6ix9ine meme to roast the head of state. Royce x Donny Over the past few hours, 5’9 has blasted away at Trump. Royce used memes and […]
