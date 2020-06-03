Watch: La La Anthony Shares Uplifting Footage Of George Floyd’s Daughter On Stephen Jackson’s Shoulders – “Daddy Changed The World!”
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () “Power” actress La La Anthony is letting the world get an up-close look at George Floyd‘s daughter. The popular vixen went online to share footage of the late black man’s mini-me on the shoulders of his ‘twin’ and friend Stephen Jackson. Watch and comment below! “Thank you Stephen Jackson for sharing this beautiful moment from […]
Roxie Washington, the mother of Geroge Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, tells reporters "I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good and this (referring to his daughter) is the proof."