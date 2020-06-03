Watch: La La Anthony Shares Uplifting Footage Of George Floyd’s Daughter On Stephen Jackson’s Shoulders – “Daddy Changed The World!”

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“Power” actress La La Anthony is letting the world get an up-close look at George Floyd‘s daughter. The popular vixen went online to share footage of the late black man’s mini-me on the shoulders of his ‘twin’ and friend Stephen Jackson. Watch and comment below! “Thank you Stephen Jackson for sharing this beautiful moment from […]



