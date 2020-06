Bhad Bhabie Is Currently In A Treatment Center: “She Has Promised To Return Better + Healthier Than Ever” Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is receiving some medical attention. The hip-hop newcomer is reportedly in a treatment center taking care of some personal issues. Bhad x Health On Wednesday, Bhabie’s Instagram page provided followers with an update on her well-being. A note presumably from her management explains why she has remained low-key on social media. […]



The post Bhad Bhabie Is Currently In A Treatment Center: “She Has Promised To Return Better + Healthier Than Ever” appeared first on . Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is receiving some medical attention. The hip-hop newcomer is reportedly in a treatment center taking care of some personal issues. Bhad x Health On Wednesday, Bhabie’s Instagram page provided followers with an update on her well-being. A note presumably from her management explains why she has remained low-key on social media. […]The post Bhad Bhabie Is Currently In A Treatment Center: “She Has Promised To Return Better + Healthier Than Ever” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources New Skin Treatments to Get Your Glow Back



If you’re still looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has you covered. They’re partnering with Avant Garden Floral Shop in Delafield to provide free $25.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:00 Published on May 8, 2020 Penn State Hershey Medical Center Joins Global Clinical Trial Of Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19



Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has begun enrolling participants in an international clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, for treatment of.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:28 Published on April 17, 2020

Tweets about this