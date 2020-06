Sherri RT @JustJared: Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany and her mom Marla Maples both posted black squares for #BlackoutTuesday https://t.co/1BeUEQF… 18 minutes ago Demi Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Post in Solidarity with 'Blackout Tuesday' for George Floyd https://t.co/O15JpOjQ1z 54 minutes ago Corinne livingston RT @people: Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Post in Solidarity with 'Blackout Tuesday' for George Floyd https://t.co/hP9ncr9liQ 1 hour ago JustJared.com Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany and her mom Marla Maples both posted black squares for #BlackoutTuesday https://t.co/1BeUEQFTNq 1 hour ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿VOTE Open SmartNews to read 'Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Post in Solidarity with ‘Blackout Tuesday’ for George Floyd'… https://t.co/9Wg2aFxz2o 1 hour ago