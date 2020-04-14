Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins won't direct Marvel film because bosses want 'full control'



Related videos from verified sources Lamborghini owner lights a fire with his car exhaust, then has to act quickly



Ghostrider is an anonymous philanthropist and exotic car owner who loves his Lamborghini AVentador SV. And being a big kid at heart, he likes to have fun with his car in unusual ways. When he.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:57 Published on April 17, 2020 Gal Gadot's Type Of Wonder Woman



The actress will return for Patty Jenkins' second film as the titular heroine this year. Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 01:04 Published on April 14, 2020 Gal Gadot teases 'evolved' Wonder Woman in 1984



Gal Gadot has teased a "more mature and wise" Wonder Woman in '1984'. The actress will return for Patty Jenkins' second film as the titular heroine this year, and she has shared how Diana Prince has.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:04 Published on April 14, 2020

Tweets about this