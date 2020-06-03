Global  

Watch: Bun B Shows How Houston Turned Into Red Dead Redemption 2 W/ Protestors Pulling Up On Horses – “Justice For George Floyd”

SOHH Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Watch: Bun B Shows How Houston Turned Into Red Dead Redemption 2 W/ Protestors Pulling Up On Horses – “Justice For George Floyd”UGK’s Bun B is making sure the entire world knows Houston is here for justice. The hip-hop veteran went online Wednesday to shared footage of peaceful protestors arriving at demonstrations riding horses in support of slain black man George Floyd. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Bun B Shows How Houston Turned Into Red Dead Redemption 2 W/ Protestors Pulling Up On Horses – "Justice For George Floyd" appeared first on .
News video: Protestors in Montréal kneel in peace for justice George Floyd

Protestors in Montréal kneel in peace for justice George Floyd 00:48

 Protestors in Montréal, Canada, kneel for justice in George Floyd's unfair killing on Sunday ( May 30).

