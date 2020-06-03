Watch: Bun B Shows How Houston Turned Into Red Dead Redemption 2 W/ Protestors Pulling Up On Horses – “Justice For George Floyd”

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

UGK’s Bun B is making sure the entire world knows Houston is here for justice. The hip-hop veteran went online Wednesday to shared footage of peaceful protestors arriving at demonstrations riding horses in support of slain black man George Floyd. Watch and comment below!



