Listen To Run The Jewels New Album 'RTJ4' Now

*Run The Jewels* have shared their new album 'RTJ4' in full.



The album was slated to land later this month, but the duo - El-P and Killer Mike - have decided to drop it early.



It's a bold return, the wide-ranging list of guests including the likes of (deep breathe) Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, DJ Premier and Greg Nice.



Out now, 'RTJ4' comes in the wake of Killer Mike's outstanding speech in Atlanta, Georgia, speaking from the heart about the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.



Presenting the album in full, the duo write:



“F*ck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving two friends the chance to be heard and do what they love. With sincere love and gratitude, Jaime and Mike.”



