Run The Jewels Releases New Album 'RTJ4' Early

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Killer Mike and El-P drop their fourth full-length album two days ahead of its scheduled release date and days after Killer Mike addressed protests in his hometown of Atlanta in a televised speech.
Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album ‘RTJ4’ Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels surprised fans with the early release of their long-awaited album, ‘RTJ4.’ The album features previously-released songs “ooh la la” and “yankee and the brave (ep.4)” along with nine other tracks. It also features...