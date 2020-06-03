Global  

Run The Jewels Releases New Album 'RTJ4' Early

NPR Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Killer Mike and El-P drop their fourth full-length album two days ahead of its scheduled release date and days after Killer Mike addressed protests in his hometown of Atlanta in a televised speech.
