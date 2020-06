Run the Jewels Drops Album ‘RTJ 4′ Ahead of Schedule: ‘We Hope It Moves You’ Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Originally slated for Friday (June 5), the 11-track collection includes appearances from Pharrell, 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, and more. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this