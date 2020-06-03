Global  

WATCH LIVE: Wednesday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

Mediaite Wednesday, 3 June 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday.
Mediaite

