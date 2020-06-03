Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Books about racism and white supremacy see huge surge in sales amid George Floyd protests

Independent Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
'Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People about Race' is currently the bestselling book on Amazon in Britain
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C.

Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C. 03:18

 A large crowd of peaceful demonstrators remained in front of the White House on Tuesday after clashes with federal police the day before. Natalie Brand reports live from the White House grounds.

Related videos from verified sources

Mother of George Floyd's Six-Year-Old Daughter: He Will Never See Her Grow Up [Video]

Mother of George Floyd's Six-Year-Old Daughter: He Will Never See Her Grow Up

Roxie Washington, the mother of Geroge Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, spoke publicly after days of protests following his death. Washington spoke with her daughter by her side and came after..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism [Video]

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism

In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

AndyTowriss

Towels Du Bois autobiography, which was written with the intent of explaining and highlighting how huge of an issue racism… https://t.co/GM9eLzPTxL 21 seconds ago

DrHelenKlus

Dr Helen Klus ✨🔭 RT @LeanneMelbourne: For anyone interested in educating themselves about white privilege and structural racism in the UK system I recommend… 50 seconds ago

LaMonicaBuzz

Paul R. La Monica RT @CNNBusiness: 15 of the top 20 bestselling books are about race, racism and white supremacy in the US. Sales surged following the last e… 2 minutes ago

crazyGGlady

Ⓡⓐⓒⓗ🏒🐍🐒🐒🩲 RT @itsanitarani: Sign this petition. Let’s update the GCSE reading list by including two important books about race The Good Immigrant @ni… 3 minutes ago

Sam_Reads_Books

Sam RT @rhiannonthropp: don’t you DARE say your white kids are too young to talk about racism with ever EVER again. 4 minutes ago

MarijanaKay

Marijana Kostelac ✏️ RT @ericalikestech: I’ve talked to a lot of parents that are “protecting” their white children from the news. What a privilege! TALK TO TH… 4 minutes ago

elisatalk

Elisa Schmitz Many people are looking to educate themselves and their families about ​racism, ​diversity, ​social justice, being… https://t.co/0v1bjyvm4T 4 minutes ago

ericalikestech

Erica Peterson I’ve talked to a lot of parents that are “protecting” their white children from the news. What a privilege! TALK T… https://t.co/BcSRbcDYi2 5 minutes ago