metacomedy Broadway Actor ⁦@iamNickCordero⁩ “Slightly, Slightly” Better “Despite The Odds”, Says Wife Amanda Kloots – Update https://t.co/5qVhhtyz6b 18 minutes ago FamousPixs RT @1010WINS: NEW: Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots has been ‘told to say goodbye’ to him; he tested positive for coronavir… 30 minutes ago satrian RT @DEADLINE: Nick Cordero has gotten “slightly, slightly better every day” despite the odds, says wife Amanda Kloots in her latest Instagr… 3 hours ago 💧Bob New Star’s wife told to ‘say goodbye’ amid coronavirus battle https://t.co/WggDYyyPnw 4 hours ago John McDonald Star’s wife told to ‘say goodbye’ amid coronavirus battle https://t.co/2sNMaz6nfa via @newscomauHQ He is a young fe… https://t.co/CxTpcEwZRP 4 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots has posted a message of hope and faith as the Broadway star continues to fight for his life… 7 hours ago Milo Mighty Squeak from the Pilbara #StayTheFuckAtHome 41 and no preexisting conditions..38 days ICU Star’s wife told to ‘say goodbye’ amid coronaviru… https://t.co/9DwO9XamFG 7 hours ago news.com.au The wife of a Broadway star who has been battling coronavirus for months has revealed she’s been told to “say goodb… https://t.co/28ihseywT1 7 hours ago