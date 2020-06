Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Former president Barack Obama is going to speak up today. The iconic head of state is set to discuss the slaying of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by law enforcement. Obama x 5 PM According to reports, the virtual town hall is set to go down at 5 PM ET. It’s also hosted by […]



The post Barack Obama Set To Discuss George Floyd’s Killing Today appeared first on . Former president Barack Obama is going to speak up today. The iconic head of state is set to discuss the slaying of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by law enforcement. Obama x 5 PM According to reports, the virtual town hall is set to go down at 5 PM ET. It’s also hosted by […]The post Barack Obama Set To Discuss George Floyd’s Killing Today appeared first on . 👓 View full article