'George Floyd Mattered': Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Speaks on Charges Against Minneapolis Cops

Mediaite Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Minnesota Attorney General *Keith Ellison* held a press conference Wednesday afternoon announcing elevated charges against the officer who pinned down *George Floyd* by his neck, as well as charges against the other three officers on the scene.
News video: Jay-Z speaks to Minnesota governor about murder of George Floyd

Jay-Z speaks to Minnesota governor about murder of George Floyd 01:27

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently revealed that Jay-Z reached out to him to speak about George Floyd.

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students [Video]

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African..

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the three other officers involved are also being charged.

BREAKING: All 4 Ex-Cops Connected To George Floyd’s Murder Face Charges

BREAKING: All 4 Ex-Cops Connected To George Floyd’s Murder Face ChargesThe fight for justice in the George Floyd case is finally going into protestors favor. New reports claim the four former police officers connected to the black...
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Adds Charges For 3 Other Officers In George Floyd Case

'That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time'
