‘George Floyd Mattered’: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Speaks on Charges Against Minneapolis Cops

Kevinjoe RT @BBCWorld: "George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His family was important. His life had value and we will seek justice for him and for y… 9 seconds ago Joe Arnold RT @kylegriffin1: MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota AG Keith Ellison says 'George Floyd mattered ... his life had value, and we will seek just… 2 minutes ago JKMETROMEDIA STUDIOS RT @Variety: “George Floyd mattered,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said. “He was loved. His family was important. His life had… 7 minutes ago Manoj Mate RT @sanya_mansoor: “George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His family was important. His life had value and we will seek justice for him and… 8 minutes ago