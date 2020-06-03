CNN’s Van Jones Calls Police Brutality an ‘Atomic Bomb’: We’re ‘One Videotape’ Away From ‘Five or 10 American Cities on Fire’
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () CNN's Van Jones compared the pain inflicted on the black community by police brutality to an "atomic bomb" during an interview with Brooke Baldwin on Wednesday, claiming that the U.S. was only one viral video away from 10 cities burning by summer.
Metro areas across the US are nervously awaiting another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. The officer has since been arrested and charged with Floyd's death. Reuters reports cities are hurriedly cleaning up...