CNN’s Van Jones Calls Police Brutality an ‘Atomic Bomb’: We’re ‘One Videotape’ Away From ‘Five or 10 American Cities on Fire’

Mediaite Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
CNN's Van Jones compared the pain inflicted on the black community by police brutality to an "atomic bomb" during an interview with Brooke Baldwin on Wednesday, claiming that the U.S. was only one viral video away from 10 cities burning by summer.
