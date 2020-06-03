'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Donate 100k To National Bail Fund; More Actors Who Play Cops Urge Donations
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is giving back to the Black Lives Matter movement. Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and the rest of the cast teamed up with their showrunner, Dan Goor, to donate $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. “The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd [...]
