alesha ✌🏼 RT @JustJared: Amanda Seales has announced she's leaving "The Real" See what her reason is here: https://t.co/kIkzviKSv0 45 minutes ago JustJared.com Amanda Seales has announced she's leaving "The Real" See what her reason is here: https://t.co/kIkzviKSv0 1 hour ago Lebohang Rapuleng 🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 RT @balleralert: Amanda Seales Announces She Will Not Return To “The Real”: “I Did Not Renew it Because It Did Not Feel Good To My Soul” ht… 4 hours ago BallerAlert Amanda Seales Announces She Will Not Return To “The Real”: “I Did Not Renew it Because It Did Not Feel Good To My S… https://t.co/WkAviqdLS3 5 hours ago JoJoCrews.com Amanda Seales Announces ‘The Real’ Departure “I’m Not Able To Speak Freely To My People”/The People At The Top Don’… https://t.co/5SvSYRZPUE 19 hours ago