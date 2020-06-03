Global  

11 Year Old Skater Sky Brown Gives Update After Scary Skateboarding Accident

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Sky Brown is back home from the hospital after a skateboarding accident. The 11-year-old walked out of the hospital on Tuesday (June 2) with a black eye and an arm in a cast after a scary fall, which she shared on Instagram. The next day, Sky took to her Instagram story to give her followers [...]
