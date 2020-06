Related videos from verified sources Obama: Vote or protest? It's not 'either or'



Addressing a panel from his My Brother's Keeper movement in the wake of George Floyd's death, former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said that voting and protest can "make people in power.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 3 hours ago Obama Speaks On Protests & George Floyd



Former President Barack Obama speaks on the police killing of George Floyd and the anti-racism protests that have since gripped the nation. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:40 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this leangmerry RT @billboard: Diddy, Lil Jon, Lalah Hathaway & more react to Barack Obama’s town hall: "My President is speaking" https://t.co/B7lUDfcApA 2 minutes ago Eileen Doherty Diddy, Lil Jon, Lalah Hathaway & More React to Barack Obama's Town Hall: 'My President is Speaking' | Billboard ⁦… https://t.co/FUc0oLESLu 45 minutes ago