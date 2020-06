Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Jimmy Carter is speaking out following worldwide protests that were held after George Floyd was senselessly murdered in Minneapolis over the weekend. The 95-year-old former President of the United States revealed in a statement, via People, that he and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter “are pained by the tragic racial injustices and consequent backlash across [...] 👓 View full article