Alicia Silverstone takes baths with her son



Tweets about this e-news.US Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Takes Baths With Her Son Bear, 9, & Twitter Reacts - https://t.co/FMipseaO8o https://t.co/qGw2beg0Iy 20 seconds ago Melissa Alicia Silverstone reveals she takes baths with her son Bear These people shouldn’t procreate https://t.co/oRhSyNrOsR 7 minutes ago 'NewsDesk' Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Takes Baths With Her Son Bear, 9, & Twitter Reacts - https://t.co/RYnrjv1pmL… https://t.co/iAr2IreQgo 20 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Takes Baths With Her Son Bear, 9, & Twitter Reacts https://t.co/URcyhkG8Ny https://t.co/ixgefpYtEE 21 minutes ago David Bruce-Casares Alicia Silverstone takes baths with 9-year-old son in quarantine https://t.co/JZZkl4BALy 2 hours ago dina stavola EW! #AliciaSilverstone reveals she takes baths with her 9 yr old son Bear This is sick it’s a form of #Pedohilia !… https://t.co/ethX03IEkT 2 hours ago jerseydeanne Alicia Silverstone reveals she takes baths with her nine-year-old son Bear as shares how she has been staying healt… https://t.co/kXmLNtqfGm 3 hours ago Vero Pat #Alicia Silverstone/takes baths with 9-year-old son in quarantine https://t.co/un3NSCpz81 via @PageSix This is sick! 3 hours ago