Trump Fires Back at ‘The World’s Most Overrated General’ Mattis: ‘Glad He Is Gone!’
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () In response, Trump said Mattis rarely "brought home the bacon" and "felt great" about asking for him to response. Trump also said, "Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis."
Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump.
Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police.
