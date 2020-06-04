Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Fires Back at ‘The World’s Most Overrated General’ Mattis: ‘Glad He Is Gone!’

Mediaite Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Trump Fires Back at ‘The World’s Most Overrated General’ Mattis: ‘Glad He Is Gone!’In response, Trump said Mattis rarely "brought home the bacon" and "felt great" about asking for him to response. Trump also said, "Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' 00:35

 Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police. Business Insider reports...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding [Video]

Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding

Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding President Donald Trump posted his letter to the WHO in a Monday night tweet. He threatened to pull the U.S. out of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published
Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog [Video]

Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog

Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

mongoose17

Barbara Midgette Trump Fires Back at 'The World's Most Overrated General' Mattis: 'Glad He Is Gone!' https://t.co/mC50vgrUWw 6 minutes ago

kylaw74

kylaw74 Trump Fires Back at ‘The World’s Most Overrated General’ Mattis: ‘Glad He Is Gone!’ #SmartNews https://t.co/bmQ5z8wg5m 9 minutes ago

Lovelygiggless

Daddy Senia👑 2020 so far •Australia fires •Earthquakes • “WW3” •Kobe & Gigi Bryant's death •#COVIDー19 •quarantine lockdown… https://t.co/givvMpK4a7 28 minutes ago

nicoleb1969

⤁ ღ ✼ 𝔫 𝔦 𝔠 𝔬 𝔩 𝔢 ❈ ⚤ ∞ Trump fires back at 'overrated general' https://t.co/iSs2XNjl7i 40 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Fires Back at ‘The World’s Most Overrated General’ Mattis: ‘Glad He Is Gone!’ https://t.co/8hJEybTgEQ 58 minutes ago

amanda_m_macias

Amanda Macias Trump fires back in a Wednesday evening tweet, saying that he "had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world's most… https://t.co/JrlHX21BBJ 1 hour ago

Juan_A_Llorente

Juan Llorente Gómez RT @TheBelaaz: 🇺🇸 — NEW: President Trump fires back at his former Secretary of defense James Mattis: “the only thing Barack Obama & I hav… 1 hour ago

TheBelaaz

Belaaz 🇺🇸 — NEW: President Trump fires back at his former Secretary of defense James Mattis: “the only thing Barack Obam… https://t.co/pf9eDRqylR 1 hour ago