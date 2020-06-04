Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville details alleged affair with co-star Denise Richards in new supertease

FOXNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The drama is as alive as ever on the set of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Leah McSweeney of 'RHONY' shows NYC protests are as 'crazy as the news'

Leah McSweeney of 'RHONY' shows NYC protests are as 'crazy as the news' 02:41

 "I got text messages asking me if New York is as crazy as it is on the news, and yes it is." "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney, who lives downtown, headed to Union Square on Saturday night to see for herself the protests.

Related videos from verified sources

Denise Richards unveils hemp oil-infused skincare line [Video]

Denise Richards unveils hemp oil-infused skincare line

Denise Richards has launched a new range of hemp oil-infused skincare products.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Erika Jayne makes a margarita and spills details on 'RHOBH' drama [Video]

Erika Jayne makes a margarita and spills details on 'RHOBH' drama

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne demonstrated how she makes a "Pretty Mess" margarita and then dished on the latest season of the Bravo show.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:07Published
Sonja Morgan reveals if she would ever date Andrew Cuomo [Video]

Sonja Morgan reveals if she would ever date Andrew Cuomo

During an Instagram Live with Page Six on Thursday, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star, 56, said she's been in contact with a matchmaker.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill’ Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Alleged Affair With Denise Richards

Here's what she said
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

all4women

All4Women.co.za Bombshell! https://t.co/j1EtlZWJj4 1 day ago

Doveish1

Doveish "'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville details alleged affair with co-star Denise Richards in new supertease" via… https://t.co/K74TFY3AYq 2 days ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville details alleged affair with co-star Denise Richards in new supertease" via… https://t.co/qWBPwPrGZt 2 days ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut 'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville details alleged affair with co-star Denise Richards in new supertease… https://t.co/61TTtFNVwx 2 days ago