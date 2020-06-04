Global  

Black Lives Matter: After Kangana Ranaut, Abhay Deol takes a dig at Bollywood actors supporting the movement

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Actor Abhay Deol has slammed Bollywood celebrities for not voicing problems in their own country and coming out to support the enraged Black Lives Matter movement in the US. He said it is time to "create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country".

Abhay took to Instagram to express his views and share...
