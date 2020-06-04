Pregnant elephant killed in Kerala: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao express shock

Global  

If you thought humanity had reached an all-time new low, you wouldn't be wrong. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala's Palakkad district. 

The harmless wild elephant died in a river, standing upright with its trunk in the water. She died after the firecrackers in the pineapple exploded...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Maneka Gandhi questions Rahul Gandhi over death of pregnant elephant in Kerala's Malappuram

Maneka Gandhi questions Rahul Gandhi over death of pregnant elephant in Kerala's Malappuram 01:31

 BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on June 03 strongly condemned the death of a pregnant elephant which died after allegedly eating pineapple filled with firecrackers. "Forest Secretary should be removed, the minister (for wildlife protection), if he has any sense, should resign. Rahul Gandhi is from that area,...

Pregnant elephant dies allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers [Video]

Pregnant elephant dies allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers

A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water after eating pineapples filled with crackers. The incident took place in Malappuram, Kerala on May 27. Fruits with fire crackers were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers [Video]

Pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers

A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water, after eating pineapples filled with crackers on May 27. Fruits with fire crackers were offered to her allegedly by some locals. The fruit..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

