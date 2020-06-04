Pregnant elephant killed in Kerala: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao express shock

Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

If you thought humanity had reached an all-time new low, you wouldn't be wrong. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala's Palakkad district.



The harmless wild elephant died in a river, standing upright with its trunk in the water. She died after the firecrackers in the pineapple exploded...


