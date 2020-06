Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Casting director Krish Kapur, who had worked on films like Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Veerey Ki Wedding, passed away at the age of 28 due to brain haemorrhage, his family said. There was speculation that Kapur died in a road accident but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla dismissed the reports, saying that...