Cara Delevingne announces she identifies as pansexual: 'I'm attracted to the person'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Cara Delevingne is opening up about her sexuality.
News video: Cara Delevingne 'never thought' she 'needed to come out'

Cara Delevingne 'never thought' she 'needed to come out' 00:42

 Cara Delevingne "never thought" she would need to "come out" as pansexual in 2018, because her sexuality is just part of who she is.

Cara Delevingne says she identifies as pansexual: ‘Whether it’s they or he or she, I fall in love with the person’

Cara Delevingne has come out as pansexual, saying: “I fall in love with the person — and that’s that.” In an interview with Variety, as the magazine’s...
