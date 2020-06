Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Amber Riley is opening up about her stance on the Lea Michele drama that stemmed from her tweet following George Floyd‘s murder. During an Instagram Live, the 34-year-old actress, who played Mercedes in Glee, revealed that Lea actually reached out to her following Samantha Ware calling her out for her actions on the set. It [...] 👓 View full article