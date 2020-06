Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It times of the COVID-19 pandemic, a glimmer of happiness, actor couple Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy. Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas took to his Twitter account on Thursday (June 4) morning to share the news with everyone. The actor wrote, "It's a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting... 👓 View full article