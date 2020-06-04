Global  

Kerry Washington Is Reacting to People Watching Her Netflix Movie 'American Son' Amid Protests

Just Jared Thursday, 4 June 2020
Kerry Washington‘s movie on Netflix, American Son, is getting a lot of love from citizens who are wanting to deepen their understanding about racial injustice. The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram tonight, revealing she’s happy they’re watching. “It makes me so happy that people are watching #AmericanSon on @netflix to deepen their compassion and understanding,” [...]
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again'

US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again' 01:16

 Rahul Dubey, an Indian-American gave shelter to 70 protestors at his home in Washington DC. While talking to ANI, he said, "What I saw was nothing short of genocide. When that is happening, people getting clubbed on head, pepper-sprayed in back, it is just pure horror and terror that I can never even...

