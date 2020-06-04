Global  

Dwayne Johnson Slams Donald Trump Amid Racial Injustice Protests: 'Where Is Our Leader?'

Just Jared Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Dwayne Johnson is showing his support for the Black Lives Matter and calling out President Trump for his actions during the nationwide protest. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a passionate video to say that the country needs better leadership during this time of civil unrest. “Where are you? Where is our leader?” [...]
News video: Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests 01:00

 The singer took to Twitter to accuse the president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his time in office.

