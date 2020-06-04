Global  

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

IndiaTimes Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for his films like 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' 'Chitchor', 'Rajnigandha' 'Priyatama' passed away today in Mumbai. According to the reports, the director and screenwriter passed away following age-related ailments.
