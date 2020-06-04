Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for his films like 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' 'Chitchor', 'Rajnigandha' 'Priyatama' passed away today in Mumbai. According to the reports, the director and screenwriter passed away following age-related ailments. 👓 View full article

