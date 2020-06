Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Veteran filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee, who had given us some of the most iconic slice-of-life films, passed away on Thursday, June 4 in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. He was 93. Indian filmmaker and Indian Film and TV Directors' Association president Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter account to mourn his unfortunate demise.