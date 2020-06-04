Global
Atanu pays his tribute to Basu Chatterjee
Atanu pays his tribute to Basu Chatterjee
Atanu Ghosh who once had the opportunity with Basu Chatterjee, the iconic filmmaker who passed away on Thursday morning, feels filmmakers like Basu Chatterjee had set the path for a revolution in Indian cinema.
