Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atanu pays his tribute to Basu Chatterjee

IndiaTimes Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Atanu Ghosh who once had the opportunity with Basu Chatterjee, the iconic filmmaker who passed away on Thursday morning, feels filmmakers like Basu Chatterjee had set the path for a revolution in Indian cinema.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Atanu pays his tribute to Basu Chatterjee https://t.co/UJUzL69OjT 47 minutes ago