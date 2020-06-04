Meghan Markle Says "George Floyd's Life Mattered" in Powerful Graduation Speech
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Meghan Markle gave a commencement address on Wednesday as part of Immaculate Heart High School's virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. In a video message recorded on her...
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has spoken out about the death of George Floyd during a virtual graduation speech for her old school Immaculate Heart High School in LA. She apologised for not having spoken on the matter earlier and urged students to use their love to make change in the world...