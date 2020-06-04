Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Says "George Floyd's Life Mattered" in Powerful Graduation Speech

E! Online Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Meghan Markle gave a commencement address on Wednesday as part of Immaculate Heart High School's virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. In a video message recorded on her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Speaks Out: ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered’

Meghan Markle Speaks Out: ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered’ 01:49

 The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has spoken out about the death of George Floyd during a virtual graduation speech for her old school Immaculate Heart High School in LA. She apologised for not having spoken on the matter earlier and urged students to use their love to make change in the world...

Related videos from verified sources

Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’ [Video]

Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school. In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Meghan Markle Has Been Secretly Helping Her Charities During COVID [Video]

Meghan Markle Has Been Secretly Helping Her Charities During COVID

According to Elle, the Duchess of Sussex has been hands-on with her UK charities since officially pulling back from royal life. Newsweek reports that Meghan Markle has been privately working with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Delivers Powerful Statement Amid Protests

Duchess Meghan Markle gave a powerful speech to the graduating students at Los Angeles’ Immaculate Heart High School during a commencement address on Wednesday...
Just Jared

'George Floyd's life mattered': Duchess Meghan gives emotional graduation speech amid protests

Duchess Meghan called on young people to help the U.S. rebuild its foundation amid protests over the killing of George Floyd in a graduation video.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

anisamhusain

anisa husain RT @VanityFair: "It wasn’t easy, but she was determined to say something," says a source close to Meghan. "These are her words, her sentime… 44 seconds ago

PinkyDonaldson

P. Lee RT @BritishVogue: In the short clip, in which she speaks to the graduating class at her old Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, sh… 58 seconds ago

B101providence

B101 Meghan Markle Says ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered' In New Video https://t.co/g029EYFDHU 1 minute ago

Bahoulifla

Princess Shuri 💜 RT @simonbg12: Meghan Markle says Black Live Matter. See the part the BBC edited out from its web report where Meghan Markle says Black Liv… 1 minute ago

sniffydogs

Beri "Broke her silence"? She never shuts up! GO HOME HARRY!!!!! Meghan Markle says 'George Floyd's life mattered' in… https://t.co/oGpHIM6Vyw 2 minutes ago

iahict

Liv Crawford 🌻 RT @TheToadours: Seems Megs was waiting for the rght opportunity to speak up She was just waiting for ths best pr move. Essence magazine a… 2 minutes ago

965KissFM

96.5 KISS FM Meghan Markle Says ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered' In New Video https://t.co/8FGcL8mIEQ 4 minutes ago

bri_pitts

bri RT @boblister_poole: Meghan Markle says 'George Floyd's life mattered' in heartfelt speech He was no Angel! All live’s Matter, No Riots In… 4 minutes ago