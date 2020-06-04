Kevin & Joe Jonas Join Brother Nick In Donating To ACLU & Equal Justice Initiative
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Kevin and Joe Jonas have announced that they have made donations to two Black Lives Matter organizations. The two Jonas Brothers and their wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, made contributions to ACLU and the Equal Justice Initiative. “We understand that we will never understand, however we will stand. As a parent, you spend each [...]
