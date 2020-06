Related videos from verified sources Officer gives old song new meaning after bring criticized for kneeling with protesters



Boston police officer Kim Tavares is giving an old song some new meaning after social media trolls criticized her for taking a knee in solidarity with protesters. Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911



Lady Gaga's new track 911 is a tribute to the antipsychotic medication she takes to help control things that her brain does. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago J&K policeman sings self-composed coronavirus awareness song: Listen | Oneindia News



J&K policeman sings a self-composed song to raise awareness against Covid-19. Sohan Raghuvanshi will have your attention with his wonderful voice and clever lyrics. Listen in to the song.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this