Related videos from verified sources Trump Posted A Letter On Twitter From His Former Attorney John Dowd



President Donald Trump’s former attorney John Dowd wrote a letter to Trump about protesters. Trump then shared the letter where Dowd called protesters outside the White House “terrorists.” Dowd.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 11 hours ago Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement



Apparently, Twitter and Facebook take copyright infringement seriously, even if the entity infringing is President Donald Trump’s campaign. The platforms recently took down a tribute video to George.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 21 hours ago Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Demonstrate In DC, Around The World



Saturday was a big day in the United States, as demonstrators marched in cities across the nation. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere to demand an end to.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this