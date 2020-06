Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Looks Cute in Pink Overalls While They Run Errands Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Matt Damon and wife Luciana hold hands while making their way through a parking garage back to their car on Thursday afternoon (June 4) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 49-year-old Ford v Ferrari actor sported a black, zip-up jacket and jeans while Luciana, 44, looked cute in pink overalls as the couple ran a few [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Matt Damon and wife Luciana hold hands as they wear masks to run errands in Santa Monica https://t.co/PlEH9JIO5H 6 days ago Daily Mail Celebrity Matt Damon and wife Luciana hold hands as they wear masks to run errands in Santa Monica https://t.co/PlEH9JIO5H 1 week ago Our Santa Monica RT @RushReads: Matt Damon and wife Luciana hold hands as they wear masks to run errands in Santa Monica: The 49-year-old Hollywood actor co… 1 week ago RushReads Matt Damon and wife Luciana hold hands as they wear masks to run errands in Santa Monica: The 49-year-old Hollywood… https://t.co/loQ6mnQWmo 1 week ago Distinct Today Matt Damon and wife Luciana hold hands as they wear masks to run errands in Santa Monica https://t.co/JLGEPqn6pK 1 week ago Gospel Music Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Looks Cute in Pink Overalls While They Run Errands 1 week ago Maria Dunn RT @JustJared: Matt Damon & wife Luciana hold hands while running a few errands in Santa Monica: https://t.co/oeuC8paRZL 1 week ago JustJared.com Matt Damon & wife Luciana hold hands while running a few errands in Santa Monica: https://t.co/oeuC8paRZL 1 week ago