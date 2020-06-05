Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar to release on June 10

Indian Express Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to feature in another music video — view poster

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back with another romantic music video. Check out the whole story to find out more.
Bollywood Life

Is everything fine between Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz? — the former clarifies

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana clears the air and reveals that everything is fine between her and Asim after fans questioned her for not sharing the poster of...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Amisharajput07

Maaya😎 RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to feature in another music video — view poster #AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhur… 3 minutes ago

Jennife44690783

Asim's die heart fan❤️ RT @Spotboye: Before treating us with the song, another poster of Khyaal Rakhya Kar featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana is released. I… 4 minutes ago

iamsafalpantha

Safal Pantha 🌟👑 Black Lives Matters RT @PuneTimesOnline: #AsimRiaz made the announcement with a picture in which he is sporting a red tee-shirt while @realhimanshi is seen in… 6 minutes ago

RkHidayath

Md Hidayath Rk RT @ieEntertainment: .@imrealasim and @realhimanshi will be seen next in music video #KhyaalRakhyaKar #AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana https://… 23 minutes ago

AaruAsim

🦋Aarefa🦋#TeamAsimRiaz💕 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #BiggBoss13 fame couple #AsimRiaz and #HimanshiKhurana back with another love song #KhyaalRakhyaKar - First look poster… 23 minutes ago

AnfasRaza3

Anfas Raza RT @glamsham: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana treat fans with upcoming music video @imrealasim @realhimanshi Link - https://t.co/HA6hK595K… 27 minutes ago

Arfatjahan1

Arfat jahan RT @DelhiTimesTweet: After starring in @iAmNehaKakkar's #KallaSohnaNai, #BiggBoss13-fame @imrealasim and @realhimanshi will be seen togethe… 41 minutes ago

Arfatjahan1

Arfat jahan RT @latestly: #KhyaalRakhyaKar Poster Out: @realhimanshi Looks Totally Smitten By Beau @imrealasim In Their Second Music Video (View Pic)… 49 minutes ago