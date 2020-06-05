Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Her Responsibility to Teach Her Kids About Having White Privilege
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on her responsibilities amid Black Lives Matter protests globally against systemic racism and police brutality. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star opened up in an Instagram post on Thursday (June 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian “As a mother, there is a natural [...]
Kourtney Kardashian Will Teach Her Kids About White Privilege Kardashian has three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with her ex, Scott Disick. She feels it's important to talk about white privilege with her kids amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Kourtney Kardashian, via Instagram...
Kourtney Kardashian helps Scott Disick celebrate his birthday after his break up with Sofia Richie. Plus, Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian do a booty workout tutorial together. #KourtneyKardashian..