Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Oliver Saunders is a name that Real Housewives fans have become familiar with since model and actress Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020. Beauvais has been candid about being a mom of three boys and the struggles that come with it. Her son Oliver Saunders went through […]



The post Meet Oliver Saunders, “RHOBH” Newcomer Garcelle Beauvais’ Son appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

