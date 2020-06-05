Meet One Half of the New Power Couple of Conservative Politics: Candace Owens’ Husband, Hon. George Farmer
Friday, 5 June 2020 () George Farmer and Candace Owens have experienced a rapid rise as the power couple of conservative politics. Their shared views brought the British-born Tory supporter and President Trump’s favorite darling together. Candace Owens has been an outspoken presence on America’s political commentary scene at least since 2016. But Hon. George Farmer is very new…and increasingly […]
The post Meet One Half of the New Power Couple of Conservative Politics: Candace Owens’ Husband, Hon. George Farmer appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
The death of George Floyd is restarting conversations all black parents are forced to have with their children -- like how to interact with police -- and no one is exempt; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.