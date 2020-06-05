Johnny Depp Speaks Out About Racism & the 'Heinous' Murder of George Floyd
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Johnny Depp is making his voice heard amid global protests against systemic racism and police brutality. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor posted a message to his Instagram on Thursday (June 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp “As the majority of American people, our global community and our extended family of [...]
Tinie Tempah: The UK underplays it’s racism problem While reflecting on the murder of George Floyd and race riots in the US, the rapper rubbished the idea that racism isn't as prevalent in the UK as it is in the US, describing it as "the height of ignorance". He told Sky News: He told Sky News:...
Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police...