Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider

FOXNews.com Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Clint Eastwood turned 90 last week and is feeling grateful as he enters into a new decade of his life. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

lionessofsocial

Lionessesofsocial ⭐⭐⭐ RT @JoeFreedomLove: Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider https://t.co/LiQ85LL6xO 5 days ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider https://t.co/LiQ85LL6xO 5 days ago

boataka590

ぼあたか2 RT @TulipPenney: #ClintEastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' #family, says insider #birthday https://t.co/mzlPzwwbat 5 days ago

itlebfne

Cyn Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider https://t.co/JAvkWLSXbX 5 days ago

owhy3

owhy3 Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider https://t.co/IZbmFXrFI7 Clint Eastwood 90 y old and superb 5 days ago

knarf2016

knarf2016 Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider https://t.co/Qbp6pFde6i 6 days ago

Breakingnews119

Breaking News https://t.co/2aPBrwQNGZ NEWS: Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider https://t.co/GqrhQ1i1DJ 6 days ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 6 days ago