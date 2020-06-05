Global  

Ben Affleck's Kids Put a Giant Cutout of Ana de Armas Outside of His Home!

Just Jared Friday, 5 June 2020
A cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas is currently sitting outside of Ben Affleck‘s house and it was reportedly placed their by his kids! The cutout was seen placed outside of Ben‘s gate on Friday morning (June 5), one day after the kids were spotted playing with the cutout while spending time with Ana. Ben [...]
