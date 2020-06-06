Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Faith Stowers Recalls Being Racially Profiled During & After She Left 'Vanderpump Rules'

Just Jared Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Faith Stowers has opened up about her time on Vanderpump Rules, and recalled being racially profiled by several of her co-stars. In an Instagram Live with Floribama Shore‘s Candace Rice, Faith looked back on her small role in season four of the reality series, before revealing that they were just using her as the token [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers' Vanderpump Rules Claims

Brittany Cartwright is breaking her silence. The Vanderpump Rules star recently addressed allegations made against her by her former co-star, Faith Stowers. For...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Apologize Over Faith Stowers Treatment

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have broken their silence. On Sunday, June 7, the Vanderpump Rules stars issued an apology to their former co-star Faith...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Faith Stowers Recalls Being on "All-White" Vanderpump Rules https://t.co/ifmDaG3bRI 1 day ago

Artzmybiz

Liv4today! RT @iRealHousewives: Faith Stowers Explains Why “It Was A Lot” Being The Only Black Cast Member On “All-White” Vanderpump Rules And Recalls… 2 days ago

jacdubbleyou

J Dub RT @BrightlyAgain: #VANDERPUMPISDONE #vanderpumprules Faith Stowers Explains Why “It Was A Lot” Being The Only Black Cast Member On “All-Wh… 2 days ago

iRealHousewives

iRealHousewives Faith Stowers Explains Why “It Was A Lot” Being The Only Black Cast Member On “All-White” Vanderpump Rules And Reca… https://t.co/x8AVmYIB9M 2 days ago

BrightlyAgain

Brightly #VANDERPUMPISDONE #vanderpumprules Faith Stowers Explains Why “It Was A Lot” Being The Only Black Cast Member On “A… https://t.co/2M1xVKO29Y 3 days ago

whisman_sheila

@SAW Faith Stowers Recalls Being on "All-White" Vanderpump Rules Then why did you do it?! https://t.co/mIF6nUUjJf 3 days ago

DannyAShea

🤴🏾🦄Danny🦄🤴🏾 RT @ThePerezHilton: I was just talking about Vanderpump Rules and Stassi yesterday! Now... https://t.co/Ipz6WTgQaQ 3 days ago

ThePerezHilton

Perez I was just talking about Vanderpump Rules and Stassi yesterday! Now... https://t.co/Ipz6WTgQaQ 3 days ago