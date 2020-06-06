Anil Kapoor recalls 'memories with best people' as 'Dil Dhadakne Do' turns five



Related videos from verified sources Unplug and unwind: Americans say these are the best ways to de-stress



Spending time in the great outdoors is the top way Americans are working to de-stress right now, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 50% of respondents are getting out into.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on May 20, 2020 Dad turns house into a giant BALL PIT



A dad turned his house into a giant BALL PIT filled with 250,000 balls - without his wife knowing. Joel Conder, 34, admits to often pranking and playing with his daughters Kaci, 14, Grace, 12, Sophie,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published on May 18, 2020 Study: Majority of Americans say cooking is their 'love language'



If you've not had much luck in the dating scene, you may want to boost your culinary skills. New research has revealed 86% of Americans find cooking to be a total turn-on. The study of 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on April 20, 2020

Tweets about this