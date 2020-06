Revered Music Producer Rupert Hine Dies at 72 Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Quantum Jump founding member who produced albums by the likes of Tina Turner and Stevie Nicks has passed away at the age of 72 after his health deteriorated from an undisclosed illness. 👓 View full article

